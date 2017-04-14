1,200 passengers stuck on train in Hudson River tunnel News Power problem leaves train stuck in Hudson River tunnel A New Jersey Transit train with several hundred passengers aboard is stuck in a Hudson River tunnel between New York and New Jersey.

A New Jersey Transit train with around 1,200 passengers aboard is stuck in a Hudson River tunnel between New York and New Jersey.

Authorities say the Northeast Corridor train became disabled around 3:40 p.m. Friday afternoon due to a loss of power in the tunnel. The train had departed from Trenton and was scheduled to arrive at Penn Station New York at 3:15 p.m.

Authorities say no injuries have been reported and there are no reports of anyone needing assistance.

Officials say delays of up to 90 minutes were reported into and out of Penn Station. New Jersey Transit said that tickets were being cross-honored with busses and PATH trains in New York and Newark.

A rescue train was being dispatched to push the train into Penn Station.

Amtrak workers are in the tunnel assessing the extent of the damage.

The incident came as thousands of commuters were trying to get out of New York City for the holiday weekend. It is the third major incident in less than a month. Two prior derailments caused days worth of travel delays in and out of Penn Station.

With the Associated Press