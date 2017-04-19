Officials: Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez kills himself in prison

NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez sits in the courtroom of the Attleboro District Court during his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)
By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 19 2017 06:41AM EDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 07:02AM EDT

SHIRLEY, Mass. (FOX 13) - The Department of Corrections says Aaron Hernandez, convicted killer and former NFL player, killed himself in prison overnight. 

According to a statement released by Christopher Fallon, the Assistant Deputy Commissioner of Communications of the Massachusetts Department of Correction, Hernandez was discovered hanged in his cell at approximately 3:05 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

Lifesaving techniques were attempted on Hernandez, and he was transported to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at 4:07 a.m. 

Hernandez was in a single cell in the prison's general population housing unit. Officials say he used a bed sheet that he attached to his cell window to hang himself. He also attempted to block the door from the inside by jamming the door with various items. 

The Massachusetts State Police are on scene and the investigation continues. 

 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories