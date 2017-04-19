VIDEO: PA firefighter catches fire while battling flames News VIDEO: PA firefighter catches fire while battling flames A bystander caught the moment a firefighter caught fire while battling a blaze in Linden, Pennsylvania Tuesday.

The video, which was posted on Instagram, shows a firefighter standing on roof while fighting the fire in the second story of a structure. As firefighter uses a rod to knock down part of the building, a large ember lands on the back of his head.

Another person can be heard telling the firefighter he's burning.

John Wren, who took the video, said on Instagram the fire on the firefighter was quickly extinguished.

Lower Chichester Volunteer Fire Company reported they encountered heavy smoke while fighting the fire.

So that big abandoned house behind mine has this party going on right now. A post shared by WREN 🛠 (@wrenxxx) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:18pm PDT

Wren said on Instagram the building was empty, and commenters on the fire department’s Facebook page said it was once a daycare facility.