Thunderbirds soar alongside Patrouille de France

- The red, white, and blue joined the bleu, blanc, and rouge in the skies over Death Valley this week when the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds joined up with the Patrouille de France for an epic aerial performance.

The Thunderbirds, of course, are the internationally recognized precision performance team of the Air Force, familiar to airshow fans around the world but especially here in Florida. The Patrouille de France, meanwhile, is the French Air Force’s version. The team dates back to 1931.

The two teams took to the skies Monday. Photos shared by the Thunderbirds showed the F-16s blazing through the blue California sky with in formation with the French Dassault/Dornier Alphas.

The Patrouille de France is wrapping up a North American tour timed to coincide with America’s entry into World War I in France. They still have a few more appearances in New York and Virginia before finishing up in Canada.

The Thunderbirds, meanwhile, have dozens of airshow appearances scheduled all over the U.S. over the next 18 months. They’ll be next at Tyndall Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle for the Gulf Coast Salute show.

