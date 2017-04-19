SeaWorld's last orca born in captivity at San Antonio park

By: JENNIFER KAY, Associated Press

Posted:Apr 19 2017 11:06PM EDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 11:06PM EDT

MIAMI (AP) - The last killer whale has been born in captivity at a SeaWorld park. The birth at the San Antonio, Texas, theme park comes a year after SeaWorld's decision to stop breeding orcas.

The company based in Orlando, Florida, said the calf was born Wednesday afternoon. It's the last in a generation of whales bred in confinement.

The mother, 25-year-old Takara, was already pregnant when SeaWorld announced in March 2016 it had stopped breeding its orcas, following years of animal rights protests and declining ticket sales. Gestation for orcas lasts about 18 months.

Veterinarians haven't yet determined whether the calf's male or female. SeaWorld's chief zoological officer, Chris Dold, told The Associaetd Press that calf and mother were swimming calmly after a smooth labor.

SeaWorld says both appear healthy.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories