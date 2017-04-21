Police: Woman arrested after Chamblee road rage involving vacuum

- A bizarre case of road rage involving a vacuum in Chamblee was caught on camera.

On Thursday, Chamblee police were called to the intersection of Chamblee Tucker Road at Peachtree Road after receiving a report about a woman assaulting a man with a vacuum cleaner.

The responding officer said Kamyrah Parks told him she was driving north on Chamblee Tucker Road when a black Range Rover went around her vehicle and pulled up in front of her. To avoid contact, Parks told police she swerved to the lane next to her at the same time the Range Rover swerved into the same lane, according to a Chamblee police report.

The police report stated a male passenger inside the Range Rover, identified as Mr. Davis, started banging on Parks’ passenger window, and he allegedly tried to open the door by reaching inside her car.

According to the police report, Parks said she feared for her safety, so she grabbed a Dirt Devil vacuum cleaner from her trunk and then followed Davis as he walked back toward his car. That’s when police said Parks struck the Range Rover several times on the driver side and hit Davis with the vacuum.

Police said a physical fight followed, until a passerby pulled the two drivers apart. That’s when, according to police, an innocent bystander got out of his white truck to help out, but forgot to put the vehicle in park. His truck started reversing backwards as onlookers yelled, “Your truck! Your truck!”

Frazer Christopher witnessed the dramatic altercation and recorded it on his phone. He shared the video with FOX 5 News on Friday.

Police confirmed Parks was arrested and charged with one count of battery and one count of criminal damage. Davis was cited for disorderly conduct.

According to the police report, Davis said his mother was driving him to work at Walmart when Parks’ car kept cutting in front of them. He told police he initially approached her vehicle to let her know she was driving erratically and he was in fear of his child’s safety, according to the police report.

The police report also said a man was traveling south on Chamblee Tucker Road when he witnessed the two fighting in the middle of the street. The driver, Mr. Tucker, jumped out of his car and tackled Davis, who he said looked like he was about to strike Parks.

Parks was scheduled for a first appearance hearing at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

