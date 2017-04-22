WATCH: Speeding car hits cruiser, narrowly misses officer

-

A speeding driver almost took out a police officer conducting a traffic stop on a highway in Texas last week.

The officer’s dashcam video shows her being nearly hit by a car right after it crashes into her cruiser.

The Abilene Police Department said Officer Mary Guitar had just pulled over and approached a vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

As she speaks to the driver of the car she pulled over – standing on the shoulder of the roadway – you can see three empty lanes of highway spread out behind her.

In spite of the lack of traffic, a red car smashes into the side of Officer Guitar’s cruiser, and then narrowly misses hitting her. She doesn’t seem to realize what’s happened until after the car is past her.

Abilene police shared the video in hopes drivers will remember to slow down and move over when an emergency vehicle or patrol car is pulled over to the side of the road.