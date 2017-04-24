Fire rages at building under construction in College Park

- A five-alarm fire tore through the upper floors of a six story apartment complex under construction in Prince George’s County Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. in a building in the 4700 block of Berwyn House Road in College Park. Aerial images from the scene showed flames on the roof of the building. Authorities believe the fire started on the fifth floor and spread to the roof.

Firefighters positioned themselves around the building and used ladders to drench the area with water. Heavy black and gray smoke could be seen for miles around.

Officials say the building was under construction at the time of the fire. Streets around the construction area were blocked to traffic as emergency crews responded.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.