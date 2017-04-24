Sources: Two people shot at Dallas office building

Two people were reportedly shot during an incident Monday morning inside a Dallas office tower.

Footage from Sky4 showed employees being evacuated from a building along the eastbound LBJ service road near the High Five in Dallas.

Sources told FOX4 that two people had been shot inside the building on the seventh at some point during the 10 a.m. hour on Monday. Their conditions are unknown.

SWAT officers responded to the scene, which is still considered active.

More information to come as FOX4 can confirm in this developing news situation.