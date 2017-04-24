New McDonald's uniforms panned on social media

- McDonald's is introducing new uniforms it calls contemporary and timeless but people on the internet have less flattering names for them, from 'soul-crushing' to 'dystopian' to 'existentially depressing'.

The fast food giant produced them in collaboration with designers Waraire Boswell and Bindu Rivas.

The new collections have started appearing in restaurants across the country.

Without explaining how, the company says the outfits will "improve the restaurant experience."

McDonald's says the new uniform collections were developed based on feedback from restaurant employees and customers, and may be worn by approximately 850,000 restaurant employees. The company says that more than 70% of restaurant employees surveyed feel that the new uniforms provide a modern image that they would be proud to wear.



The company claims the new collections were designed to bridge the gap between fashion and function, allowing for an easy transition from the restaurant to a social environment. (Just in case someone didn't want to change clothes after working the fryer all day.)

The new uniform collections feature a convertible denim apron, a new signature piece for the brand, which may be worn full or as a half apron to fit restaurant employees’ personal style.

A few social media reviews follow:

McDonald's embraces dystopian future with bleak new uniforms https://t.co/SXG7evRMOo pic.twitter.com/cPGKy6d4Ve — UPROXX (@UPROXX) April 22, 2017

New McDonald's uniforms look familiar... pic.twitter.com/YLgBtPmvWl — Matthew D. Dempster (@dempstermd) April 22, 2017

This beautiful, sunny day almost made me forget that 2017 is a nightmarish dystopian hellscape. Then I saw the new McDonalds uniforms. pic.twitter.com/DBManIwbKu — Erik Linden (@ErikLinden) April 21, 2017

mcdonalds uniforms will soon require a certain haircut as well. pic.twitter.com/lVkQOSi6W6 — Parmeson and Pinot (@ParmesonP) April 23, 2017