Slow-moving stolen truck pursuit ends in arrest News Slow-moving stolen truck pursuit ends in arrest Los Angeles police have arrested a motorist who led them on a slow-speed chase in a stolen rental truck in the North Hills area Tuesday morning.

The pursuit started shortly after 8AM.

The male suspect drove slowly through the North Hills area before police put down spike strips that caused the driver to come to a stop around 8:30.

Authorities surrounded the truck and took the suspect, who was believed to be armed with a knife, into custody.

No injuries were reported.

