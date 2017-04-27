Johnny Depp surprises guests in costume on 'Pirates of the Caribbean' ride

By: Jeffrey Thomas DeSocio

Posted:Apr 27 2017 11:30AM EDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 12:11PM EDT

ANAHEIM, Calif. (FOX 11) - Johnny Depp is going viral after dressing up as Captain Jack Sparrow...and dropping in on the ‘Pirates Of The Carribean’ ride at Disneyland in Anaheim. 

This comes ahead of the release of the new ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales’ film.

The movie will open on May 26th and in a sign of China's growing importance for the movie industry, the world premiere will be at the Disney resort in Shanghai on May 11th.

It's will be first time a Hollywood movie will premiere in mainland China.

