Recall of hash browns due to golf ball pieces expanded

A recall of hash browns that may contain pieces of golf balls in them is expanding, according to the manufacturer, McCain Foods.

The company says the original recall that included Roundy's and Harris Teeter Brand Hash Browns has now been expanded to include the Wegman's Brand 28-ounce bag of frozen O'Brien Hash Browns after two more people came forward with complaints of finding golf ball materials in the hash browns.

The product was manufactured on Oct. 21, 2016 and has the UPC code: 07789036523.

The company offered more insight into how the golf balls ended up in the hash browns in the first place, saying the golf balls may have been inadvertently harvested with potatoes used to make the product, despite their stringent supply standards.

The original recall included Roundy's Brand of 2 lb. bags of frozen Southern Style Hash Browns and Harris Teeter Brand 2lb. bag of frozen Southern Style Hash Browns. The products were distributed to stores in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Illinois and Wisconsin.

The Wegman's hash browns which are part of the expanded recall were distributed to Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia after October.

There have been no reports of injuries, but the company says the hard plastic or rubber pieces could pose a choking hazard or injury to the mouth.

Anyone who has purchased the product is urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

