U.S. Army Rangers killed in ISIS raid identified

- The U.S. Department of Defense identified on Friday the two U.S. Army Rangers killed during a raid against ISIS in southern Nangarhar province, Afghanistan a day earlier.

Killed were Sgt. Joshua P. Rodgers, 22, of Illinois, assigned to Company C, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, and stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.

Sgt. Cameron H. Thomas, 23, of Ohio, assigned to Company D, 3rd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment, and stationed at Fort Benning.

Two U.S. Army Rangers were killed in action April 27 in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. https://t.co/IbYuv25AgF pic.twitter.com/1WBGETd7sU — USASOC (@USASOCNews) April 28, 2017

Both soldiers enlisted in the Army after graduating from high school and both were on their third deployments to Afghanistan when they were killed in combat, according to the DOD website.

FOX News reported the soldiers were battling ISIS-K in partnership with Afghan National Defense and Security Forces in the same area where the Mother Of All Bombs was dropped earlier this month.

"The fight against ISIS-K is important for the world, but sadly, it is not without sacrifice," said General John W. Nicholson, Commander, U.S. Forces-Afghanistan. "On behalf of all U.S. Forces and our coalition partners, I offer our deepest sympathies to the families, friends and fellow service members of our fallen comrades."

ISIS-K refers to the group's Khorasan offshoot, which operates in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, and other parts of Asia.