'Face' appears in photo of lamppost in Salem, Mass.

A photo taken by the mayor of Salem, Massachusetts, shows what appears to be a face in a light post. @MayorDriscoll
A photo taken by the mayor of Salem, Massachusetts, shows what appears to be a face in a light post. @MayorDriscoll
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Apr 27 2017 01:05PM EDT

Updated:Apr 28 2017 03:36PM EDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - Now this is eerie. A photo taken by the mayor of Salem, Massachusetts, shows what appears to be a grimacing face trapped inside a glass case at the top of a lamppost.

Mayor Kim Driscoll tweeted the photo on Wednesday.

Salem was the site of the infamous witch trials where people accused of witchcraft were executed in the late 1600s.

It also hosts a large Halloween festival every year.

The photo was taken outside the J. Michael Ruane Judicial Center in Salem, reported the Boston Globe

"Definitely. Yes. Doesn't look too happy either. Kind of Voldemort-y" replied one user on Twitter.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories