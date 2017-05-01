WATCH: Denver police recruits get peppersprayed News WATCH: Denver police recruits get peppersprayed Police recruits in Denver are experiencing first-hand what it's like to be pepper-sprayed before they hit the streets in uniform.

"It's a searing pain," said one recruit. Others say there's a lot of crying and spitting after they're sprayed.

Video posted by the Denver Police Department shows the recruits getting sprayed, coughing, and trying to quickly wash it all off.

The purpose of the training is to let them know what the pain feels like, which will hopefully allow them to choose the appropriate level of force for the situation.

It's a worthwhile training experience, I would say," says one of the recruits.