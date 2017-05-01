Dallas paramedic shot while responding to call

- A Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic was shot while responding to an emergency call in Southeast Dallas Monday morning.

According to the city of Dallas, there was a call about a possibly suicidal man around 11:30 a.m. Monday on Reynolds Avenue, which is near Dolphin Road and Interstate 30.

When the first responders got to the neighborhood they reportedly spotted a man with a rifle walking down the street. He opened fire and a Dallas Fire-Rescue paramedic was hit.

City officials confirm the paramedic was rushed to Baylor hospital for surgery. He is in critical condition.

"Please keep the injured EMT and his family in your thoughts and prayers," the Dallas Police Department said on Twitter.

“There is another active shooter in Dallas. This time a fireman has been shot, and officers are pinned down by gunfire. Please pray!” the Dallas Police Association tweeted.

Police are still looking for the gunman in the neighborhood. He’s described as a black male who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and about 200 pounds. He is bald and walks with a noticeable limp. He was wearing a dark shirt and blue jeans.

Sources told FOX 4's Dionne Anglin that the suspect may have a girlfriend who lives in the neighborhood. She reportedly tried to get him help Sunday night because of an episode or "breakdown" but he refused.

Residents in the area were asked to stay indoors and take cover. Police said the entire area is still active and very dangerous.

DART bus service through the area is also being re-routed.