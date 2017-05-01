Tornado-ravaged East Texas begins cleaning up News Tornado-ravaged East Texas begins cleaning up Survey teams will return to Van Zandt and Henderson counties today to look at the damage from Saturday's deadly storms.

Four confirmed tornadoes hit the area. Two EF3 twisters with wind speeds of up to 165 miles per hour touched down. There were also two EF0 tornadoes.

Thousands of homes and businesses were damaged or destroyed. Four people died and more than 40 other people were treated for injuries at local hospitals. The two people who were unaccounted for on Sunday have since been found safe.

Four school districts are closed on Monday because of the storms. No classes are being held in Canton, Eustace, Fruitvale and Martin. Eustace hopes to reopen on Tuesday but the other districts are still deciding.

A high school prom in Canton over the weekend was certainly unforgettable thanks to the weather. Edgewood High School students were supposed to be celebrating but the dozens who showed up early crammed into a bathroom at the event.

Dallas firefighter Reagan Sumner owns the Rustic Barn event space in Canton. He described watching his practically new venue and dreams of retirement collapse around him.

“There was people screaming and crying but there was so much noise when the building started collapsing. It was like I could see them crying and screaming but I couldn’t even hear them,” he said.

Sumner said he’s still in shock but thankfully no one in the barn was hurt. He’s still deciding whether or not he will rebuild.

It will take months to clean up the damage. Thelma Green was out helping family friends clean up on Sunday. She said the devastation is heartbreaking and called it a miracle that her friends are alive.

“We’re just trying to help them salvage pictures, anything of sentimental value we can,” she said.

Gov. Greg Abbott check out the damage from the storms in person. He called on Texans to come together and help their neighbors. He said what agencies need most right now is money.

“You may think you want to donate clothing to people who have lost all their clothing. Well the clothing you donate may not fit the people you’re trying to donate to. But monetary donations would allow them to go out and purchase clothing of their shape and size,” he said.

The governor’s office will issue a disaster declaration in the coming days. That will free up state resources and it’s also the first step in requesting federal aid.

The Red Cross has set up two shelters for people who lost their homes. One is at First Methodist Church in Canton and the other is at the Emory Civic Center.