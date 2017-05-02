Firefighters battle brush fire alongside 57 freeway News Firefighters battle brush fire alongside 57 freeway A brush fire scorched about four acres on Tuesday near the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Diamond Bar area, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters were sent to the area of Diamond Bar Boulevard at 7:11 a.m. and gained the upper hand on the flames in about an hour, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Two southbound freeway lanes were blocked to accommodate the firefighting effort.

