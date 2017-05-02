Ex-FBI translator marries ISIS fighter she was ordered to investigate, court documents show

A former FBI translator with top-secret security clearance traveled to Syria in 2014 to marry an ISIS leader she was ordered to investigate, court documents obtained by Fox News on Tuesday revealed.

Daniela Greene served two years in prison for lying to FBI officials and sneaking into Syria to marry the top ISIS recruiter, identified as Denis Cuspert, in June 2014.

Greene, who is fluent in German, began working for the FBI as a contract linguist and was granted top-secret security clearance in 2011. She was assigned to investigate Cuspert in January 2014 while working at FBI's Detroit division.

The FBI agent got in contact with Cuspert, entered Syria and the two married on June 27, 2014, court documents showed, adding that she even warned Cuspert that the FBI was investigating him. The marriage lasted about a month before Greene realized she "had committed a criminal act," according to the documents. They revealed three emails she wrote to an unidentified individual in the U.S. detailing her regret.

