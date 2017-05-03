Army releases haunting images of combat photographer's death in Afghanistan

The Army this week released haunting images showing the moment a mortar tube accidentally exploded during live-fire training in Afghanistan, killing the photographer behind the lens.

Spc. Hilda Clayton, a 22-year-old visual information specialist, was documenting a training and teaching an Afghan army photographer when the mortar tube exploded. The blast killed her and four Afghan National Army soldiers on July 2, 2013.

The Army released the photo taken by Clayton showing when the blast erupted, along with a photo taken by the Afghan Army photographer.

“Clayton’s death symbolizes how female soldiers are increasingly exposed to hazardous situations in training and in combat with their male counterparts,” Army officials said in a statement.

Read more at FoxNews.com...