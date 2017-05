Firefighters: Painters stuck outside Phoenix high-rise building News Firefighters: Painters stuck outside Phoenix high-rise building Firefighters are working to rescue two painters who are stuck on an outside platform on a high-rise building in Phoenix.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the painters are stuck on the 11th floor outside a building near 48th Street and Thomas Road. The painters are not injured.

