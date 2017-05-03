Dashcam shows plane crashing in Washington News Dashcam shows plane crashing in Washington Dash cam footage shows a small plane hitting some power lines on its way down, sideswiping a traffic light and landing alongside a road in Washington state.

The plane crashed along a roadway next to shops and a hotel, setting off several explosions. Several vehicles were damaged, but amazingly, no one was injured, Mukilteo police said.

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. EST just after takeoff from Paine Field Airport, not far from the crash site.

Traffic could be seen backed up on several roadways surrounding the crash site.

Plane down no injuries pic.twitter.com/PEYzmooKLk — Mukilteo Police Dept (@MukilteoPolice) May 2, 2017

