Dashcam shows plane crashing in Washington

By: FOX 13 News staff, STORYFUL

Posted:May 03 2017 11:03AM EDT

Updated:May 03 2017 11:03AM EDT

MUKILTEO, Wash. (FOX 13) - Dash cam footage shows a small plane hitting some power lines on its way down, sideswiping a traffic light and landing alongside a road in Washington state.

The plane crashed along a roadway next to shops and a hotel, setting off several explosions. Several vehicles were damaged, but amazingly, no one was injured, Mukilteo police said.

WATCH: Plane crashes along roadway in Washington state

The crash happened just after 6:30 p.m. EST just after takeoff from Paine Field Airport, not far from the crash site.

Traffic could be seen backed up on several roadways surrounding the crash site.

 

WATCH MORE BELOW:

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories