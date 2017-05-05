Charges dropped against 17-year-old in Rockville High rape case

- Rape charges filed against a 17-year-old Rockville High School student accused of raping a fellow 14-year-old student in a school bathroom have been dropped. Attorneys for Jose Montano asked a judge at a Friday morning hearing that the first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offenses charges against their client be dropped, and the judge granted that request.

Montano is being released immediately. Maryland state prosecutors say after reviewing video and speaking to witnesses, the facts do not support the rape charge. Instead, the state will now pursue child pornography charges against the suspect in juvenile court.

FOX 5’s Alexandra Limon reports that Montano may remain in jail given the possibility of charges of child pornography. If released, he may be taken into custody by Customs and Immigration Enforcement. Attorneys for Montano, she said, were outraged at the possibility of new charges and say child pornography laws were not created for these circumstances.

In a statement, Montgomery County Public School Superintendent Jack Smith said charges against both Montano and Sanchez-Milan, have been dropped. Smith's statement also said the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Sanchez-Milan will be charged with one count of possession of child pornography and that Montano will be referred to the juvenile court system. According to Smith, “No other charges are being pursued.”

Montano was arrested on March 16. He and Sanchez-Milan, were accused of raping a 14-year-old girl inside a bathroom at Rockville High. Sanchez-Milan also faces first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offenses charges. His next court date is scheduled for May 12.

Montano and Sanchez-Milan were charged as adults in the case. They have been held without bond since their arrests.

Montano's attorney told FOX 5 last month that sex between his client and the 14-year-old girl was consensual. In court, he told a judge the alleged victim exchanged sexually explicit text messages with Montano before the incedent agreeing to have sex with him. At that time, a judge explained that even if the girl had previously agreed to have sex with him, it doesn't mean she couldn't have changed her mind, and there is no evidence to show that she agreed to have sex with both suspects.

At the same March 30 hearing, prosecutors claimed text messages between the two suspects would show a "conspiracy" to rape the girl, and plans to blackmail her into having sex with both of them. They also said photos of both suspects flashing MS-13 gang sign had been found on their phone, but attorneys for both suspects deny gang involvement.

Both Montano and Sanchez-Milan are in the U.S. illegally, authorities have said. Montano's attorney previously told FOX 5 that his client Montano came to the U.S. after his mother and adoptive grandmother passed away, so that he could be closer to relatives.

The story gained national attention, and even the White House commented on the case. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing after the news broke that the accusations were "horrendous, horrible and disgusting."

