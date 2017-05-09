Bear wanders through San Gabriel Valley neighborhood

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 09 2017 06:33PM EDT

Updated:May 09 2017 07:27PM EDT

BRADBURY, Calif. (FOX 11) - A bear with an ear tag is roaming a neighborhood in the San Gabriel Valley community of Bradbury.

It was spotted near the 200 block of Oak Shade Road. The bear squared off with a dog, took a dip in the pool and chased a deer.

