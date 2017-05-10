'Very Large Air Tanker' fights Georgia wildfires

- A plane that lives up to its name - “Very Large Air Tanker” - arrived in Georgia Wednesday to fight a wildfire in West Mims.

The DC-10 airplane used in fighting wildfires is called the “Very Large Air Tanker” or VLAT. The plane can drop 12,000 gallons of fire retardant in eight seconds, according to the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

The fire grew to 143,893 acres and remained 12 percent contained Wednesday morning.

Evacuations were in effect in the Saint George, Georgia area, northwest of Jacksonville. A number of roads have been closed.

The number of firefighters battling the wildfire grew to 725 on Wednesday.