Rescued mini-donkey gives birth, public can vote on name

- A starving and abandoned miniature donkey rescued from a Pennsylvania farm had a little secret for animal welfare workers: She was pregnant.

Sadie and a male mini-donkey named Romeo were rescued from a Huntingdon County farm in January, along with a cow, two beagles, chickens and roosters.

Workers at the Pennsylvania Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals say they had no idea when Sadie was due but she gave birth to a male foal on Sunday.

The baby has health complications likely caused by the mother’s treatment at the farm.

“Sadie’s baby, though very handsome, has a few health complications, including some that require blood transfusions,” the PSPCA explained. “He will need supplemental feedings, and many more medical procedures, but we are confident he will grow up to be a beautiful healthy boy.”

The PSPCA is holding a naming contest to raise money for the foal’s medical care. For $5, the public can cast a vote and be entered for a chance to meet the baby and Sadie.

Name choices include Lil’ Sebastian, Georgie, Van, Lucky, and J.R. (or Romeo, Jr.).

LINK: You can donate and vote at PSPCA.org

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.