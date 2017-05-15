Chick-fil-A adds two new menu items

Chick-fil-A introduced two brand new summer menu items today.

The restaurant says that the new additions are backyard-barbeque-inspired menu items that are “unlike anything currently on the menu.”

Starting May 15, hungry customers can get the new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and wash it down with a Watermelon Mint Lemonade.

But the company says the new additions are only temporary— you can only get them until August 19.

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is Chick-fil-A's first seasonal entrée. It grilled chicken and bacon glazed in a brown sugar pepper blend, served on a Hawaiian style bun with Colby-Jack cheese, green leaf lettuce and a zesty Smokehouse BBQ Sauce crafted specifically for the sandwich.

The Watermelon Mint Lemonade, which was made to complement the flavors of the new sandwich, is a refreshing summertime beverage made with Chick-fil-A's fresh-squeezed Lemonade mixed with all-natural watermelon and mint flavors.

