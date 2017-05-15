WATCH: Chick-fil-A workers sign 'happy birthday' News WATCH: Chick-fil-A workers sign 'happy birthday' A team of Chick-fil-A workers is going viral for a heartfelt birthday message. The employees in Lawton, Oklahoma, surprised a hearing-impaired co-worker with a rendition of "Happy Birthday" to remember – they did it sign language.

The team seems to struggle a little with the “J” for “James,” but the smiles on everyone’s faces more than made up for any sign language ‘typos.’

“We had the best time learning to sign the ‘Happy Birthday’ song for our fellow team member who suffers from hearing loss," the restaurant’s Facebook post said. “We love you, James, and we are so thankful that you are a part of our team! We look forward to celebrating many more birthdays with you!”

This video was posted on May 11.