Secret Service: Person in custody after jumping over bike rack outside White House

- The Secret Service says a person has been taken into custody after the suspect jumped over the bike rack outside of the White House.

The incident took place at around 4:18 p.m. Tuesday along the North Fence Line along Pennsylvania Avenue.

After making it over the bike rack, the suspect then attempted to climb the North Fence of the White House, but was arrested by uniformed Secret Service officers.

"Following established protocols, Secret Service personnel increased their posture of readiness and members of the public were instructed to move away from the scene while the individual was taken into custody," the Secret Service said in a statement.

The suspect was charged with unlawful entry.

