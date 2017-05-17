Suspect in custody after police chase in Santa Clarita

By: Kelly Taylor

Posted:May 17 2017 07:32PM EDT

Updated:May 17 2017 08:12PM EDT

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (FOX 11) - Police were in pursuit of a reckless driver Wednesday afternoon in the Santa Clarita area. 

The suspect, driving a red Honda, was taken into custody at about 4:30 p.m. near Oakridge and Harbor Hill drives after pulling into a covered garage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

