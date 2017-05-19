Convertible jorts are here and they'll cost you $425

Have you ever been wearing jeans and suddenly gotten warm and wished you were wearing shorts instead?

Well, the answer to your problems is here. But, it'll cost you.

'Convertible jorts' are the latest fashion trend... or faux pas depending how you feel about the look.

Parisian brand Y Project unveiled the 'Detachable Cut-Out Front Jeans' to the tune of $425, which happens to be the same price as these 'dirty' jeans that Nordstrom made headlines for selling last month.

It's an interesting time for denim.

