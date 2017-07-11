8-year-old girl continues to fight after horrific wreck

- Sunday marked one month since 8 year old Jacie Williamson was in a horrific car wreck on I-75 in Henry County.

"It feels like forever ago," mother Miranda Williamson told FOX 5.

Jacie's family was headed home to Kentucky after spending a few days in Florida.

"Traffic came to a dead stop and I didn't know what to do so I pulled my truck to median, but then I overcorrected and we flipped 3-4 times," Williamson said.

Williamson's two daughters, 10-year-old Jadyn and 8-year-old Jacie, were both ejected from the vehicle.

"I was stuck inside, but somehow my husband managed to get out," Williamson said. "All I kept asking was how my girls were doing, how my husband was and if I had hurt anyone else."

Jacie is the only one of her family members who is still in the hospital.

"I knew I had about a 10% chance that I would get to take my daughter home alive," Williamson said.

But Jacie is a fighter. Her mom told FOX 5 for the past thirty days Jacie has made significant progress.

"She's no longer on life support," Williamson said. "She still has a long road ahead."

When FOX 5 interviewed Williamson a few days after the crash, she asked for one thing...prayers.

"Boy did we get it," Williamson said. "People have reached out from as far as Australia, Israel, Canada and all over the United States."

As of Sunday, the Pray for Jacie Facebook page had more than 24,000 followers. Williamson credits her daughter's progress to all the love and support she's received.

"I really don't have the words to describe how thankful I am to all these people," Williamson said. "They are strangers and they are praying for my daughter. It's what is keeping me strong and keeping us going. I'm getting to see humanity at it's best."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family with Jacie's medical costs: gofundme.com/help-josh-and-miranda