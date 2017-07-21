County jail to snip 30 days off prison sentences if inmates get a vasectomy

Posted: Jul 21 2017 03:11PM EDT

Updated: Jul 21 2017 04:37PM EDT

Officials in White County, Tennessee, have given inmates the option of ending their jail sentence early if they voluntarily agree to have a vasectomy or birth control implant.

General Sessions Court Judge Sam Benningfield, who signed a standing order in May, said he made the decision to ensure that inmates would not be “burdened with children,” according to WTVF.

The program works like this: Both sexes can volunteer to participate, which is free of charge. Women are given a Nexplanon contraceptive implant, which works for up to four years, in their arm. The Tennessee Department of Health will provide vasectomies for men who volunteer for the program. Those who participate will receive 30 days of credit toward their jail time.

So far, 32 women have received the implant, while 38 men are waiting for a vasectomy, The Daily Beast reported.

Read more on FOX NEWS

Up Next:


Up Next

  • County jail to snip 30 days off prison sentences if inmates get a vasectomy
  • Cynthia Smoot visits cheetah habitat in Namibia
  • Florida fisherman reels in huge catfish
  • Contaminated, drugged liquor may be responsible for woman's mysterious death at Mexican resort
  • 35-pound tabby cat stars in wedding photos with newly adopted family in Washington, DC
  • Woman live tweets frightening feet encounter aboard airline
  • 11-year-old attacked by large fish while swimming in Minnesota lake
  • Sean Spicer resigns as White House press secretary
  • AP sources: US to ban Americans from traveling to NKorea
  • New kid-sized Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder revealed at Comic-Con