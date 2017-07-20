East Texas man pulled over in stolen shopping scooter

- Police in the East Texas town of Longview made an unusual traffic stop this week.

52-year-old Edward Dickard was pulled over after police say he stole a motorized shopping scooter from the local Walmart Wednesday morning.

Police say Dickard just drove right out of the store with it. A little bit later, they spotted their suspected scooter thief driving it down U.S. Highway 259 just north of the city limits.

Dickard was pulled over with the electric scooter valued at $4,000 and was arrested.

He’s charged with theft of property over $2,500, which is a state jail felony.

Watch the full dash cam video below. Mobile users can click here.