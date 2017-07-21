Florida fisherman reels in huge catfish

- It was the biggest catch of this fisherman's life from a lake in South Florida.

Nathan Pereira and his friend spotted a large catfish in a Kendall lake and told WSVN they knew they had to catch it.

“So I cast out all the way to the end of the lake,” said Pereira. And as luck would have it, he hooked it.

Pereira said it was so big he fought to bring it in and then when he got it in, he had difficulty bringing the huge fish out of the water.

The fish was about 55 pounds. “This is by far the biggest fish I’ve ever caught,” he said. “I go to him to pick him up and was just like, ‘Wow, this is crazy.'"

After snapping some video and a couple photos, the friends released the fish back into the lake again.

Pereira is taking his love for fishing to Minnesota where he's going to college, he said, but he hopes to meet up with the catfish again some day. “Come back in a couple months, see if it gained a couple pounds,” said Pereira.

