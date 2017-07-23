Death toll in immigrant smuggling case rises

UPDATE 5 p.m.

Federal authorities say charges will be filed against a Florida man in connection to the deaths of nine people found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer outside a San Antonio Walmart. U.S. Attorney Richard Durbin Jr. released a statement Sunday saying 60-year-old James Mathew Bradley Jr. of Clearwater, Florida, is in federal custody in San Antonio. Durbin says Bradley is expected to make a court appearance after a criminal complaint is filed Monday. Durbin's office wouldn't say whether Bradley was the alleged driver of the truck. Authorities said earlier Sunday that the driver was in custody. Durbin's office says Bradley will have a charge or charges filed against him in the criminal complaint. A call to a phone number listed for a James Bradley in Clearwater rang unanswered Sunday. ------ 3:30 p.m. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has lowered the death toll of people found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer outside of a San Antonio Walmart from 10 to nine. Thomas Homan, the agency's acting director, had told The Associated Press that two people died in a hospital. But agency spokeswoman Liz Johnson says only one person died at a hospital. Eight dead bodies were found in the truck, bringing the total number of dead to nine. ------

2:45 p.m.

A U.S. official says the death toll from people found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in the parking lot of a San Antonio Walmart has risen to 10.

Thomas Homan, acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, told The Associated Press that two people died in a hospital. Eight dead bodies were found in the truck.

Based on initial interviews with survivors, Homan says there may have been more than 100 people in the truck. Thirty-eight were found inside. The rest are believed to have fled or been picked up.

Homan says some survivors have identified themselves as Mexican nationals. Four of the passengers are believed to be between 10 and 17 years old, and at least one of them is in serious condition.

------

1:10 p.m.

Authorities say 30 people have been taken to the hospital after they were found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer with in the parking lot of a San Antonio Walmart. Eight others died in what police are calling "a human trafficking crime."

Twenty are said to be in extremely critical or serious condition, many suffering from extreme dehydration and heat stroke. Others had lesser injuries.

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood says the trailer didn't have a working air conditioning system and the victims "were very hot to the touch."

Police Chief William McManus says some of those in the truck ran into the woods, leading to a search. He says many of the truck's occupants appeared to be in their 20s and 30s but that there were also what appeared to be two school-age children.

Officials said the truck driver was arrested. The U.S. Homeland Security Department is taking the lead in the investigation.

