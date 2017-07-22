New York restaurant has one-drink limit policy for customers with kids

Posted: Jul 22 2017 06:54PM EDT

Updated: Jul 22 2017 06:54PM EDT

A restaurant in New York has a very strict policy about drinking and driving.

Peddlers Bar and Bistro in Clifton Park, NY, said they have a one limit drink rule enforced to customers that are driving with a child or children in the car after dining at the establishment, according to WKBN.

Melisa Gravelle, the general manager of the restaurant, said the establishment enforced the rule as it prepared for the summer. “We love children,” Gravelle told WKBN. “Everybody loves children and children don’t have a voice.”

“I could never live with myself knowing that I killed somebody driving,” Gravelle continued. “I could never do that; it’s a choice that you can avoid.”

Read more on FOX NEWS

Up Next:


Up Next

  • New York restaurant has one-drink limit policy for customers with kids
  • Photos of teacher panhandling for school supplies go viral
  • Texas man ordered to pay $65G in child support for kid who isn't his
  • Brothers, ages 5 and 2, crash mom's car during joy ride
  • Death toll in immigrant smuggling case rises
  • 9 die in immigrant-smuggling attempt in sweltering truck
  • Teens who recorded, mocked drowning disabled man charged for their involvement
  • Cynthia Smoot visits cheetah habitat in Namibia
  • Florida fisherman reels in huge catfish
  • Contaminated, drugged liquor may be responsible for woman's mysterious death at Mexican resort