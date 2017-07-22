Teens who recorded, mocked drowning disabled man charged for their involvement

Posted: Jul 22 2017 03:25PM EDT

Updated: Jul 22 2017 03:25PM EDT

(FOX NEWS) - A group of teens who recorded and mocked a disabled man as he drowned in Florida last week have been formally charged for their role in his death, authorities said on Friday.

The charges against the five teenagers who recorded and made fun of Jamel Dunn, 31, as he drowned in a pond on July 7, were not detailed in a press conference, News 13 reported.

But Cocoa Police Chief Michael Cantaloupe said there's no law requiring people to report to officials that someone is dying. After someone has died, however, people are required to contact authorities, he said.

Police are currently in the process of filing paperwork to the state’s attorney’s office, Cantaloupe said. 

