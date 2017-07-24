Fake street signs warn of easily started police

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 24 2017 07:53AM EDT

Updated: Jul 24 2017 08:05AM EDT

SAINT PAUL, MN (FOX 13) -

A controversial sign has started popping up in Minnesota after the fatal police shooting of a bride-to-be.

Street signs that read, “Warning: Twin Cities Police Easily Startled” has surfaced in the Saint Paul and Minneapolis after Australian Justine Ruszczyk was fatally shot by police.

RELATED: BCA: Minneapolis officer 'startled' prior to shooting Justine Damond

A photo shared by Saint Paul resident Addy Paul shows the sign with a police officer raising both of its arms and shooting in each direction.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement that said the Minneapolis police officer heard a loud noise before fatally shooting Ruszczyk. The sign appears to reference this.

