- Bad guys are on the water slide, says adorable 5-year-old Patsy.

Patsy hopped in the front seat of the Fresno Police Department's bear-cat armored vehicle. She partnered up with officer Nick El-Helou, who played along with the little girl during a block party over the weekend.

The two went on for more than an hour.

No word on whether the bad guys on the water slide got away, though.

