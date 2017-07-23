Recall issued for Bush's Baked Beans for defective cans

A voluntary recall has been issued for certain cans of Bush's Baked Beans for defective cans.

The company is voluntarily recalling the following 28-ounce cans with a “best by” date of June 2019:

Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans (Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF)

Country Style Baked Beans (Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR)

Original Baked Beans (Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC)

The defect involving the side seams may cause the cans to leak allowing harmful bacteria to grow inside the product.