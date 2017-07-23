Recall issued for Bush's Baked Beans for defective cans
A voluntary recall has been issued for certain cans of Bush's Baked Beans for defective cans.
The company is voluntarily recalling the following 28-ounce cans with a “best by” date of June 2019:
- Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans (Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF)
- Country Style Baked Beans (Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR)
- Original Baked Beans (Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC)
The defect involving the side seams may cause the cans to leak allowing harmful bacteria to grow inside the product.