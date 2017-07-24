Little boy cries during stepmom's wedding speech (VIDEO)

- As she professed her love for him, a 4-year-old boy broke down in tears during his stepmom's wedding speech.

The viral heart melting video captured emotional Gage Newville balling his little eyes out during his father's wedding. And you're going to need tissues by the end of it-- maybe even a whole box.

United States Marine Corps Sergeant Joshua Newville married the love of his life, Senior Airman Emily Leehan, in Ripley, New York over the weekend.

It's pretty normal to cry when the bride and groom exchange their wedding vows. But Leehan's special speech concentrated on her 'other' love, bringing everyone to tears.

"I want you to be safe and to try your hardest and to be a good person," Leehan said in her vows for Gage.

Which was the moment Gage broke down in tears and stretched out to hug Leehan.

She told him "Don't cry baby," which promoted more tears from the little boy and cued aww's from the wedding guests.

In tears himself, Sgt. Newville rubbed Gage's head and said to him, ""Buddy. It's okay."

Leehan continued on to say, "You are so extremely smart, handsome and kind to others. You have helped make me into the woman that I am today."

Double awww! And it gets even more emotional.

Her final words to him, perhaps the cherry on top, were, "And I may not have given you the gift of life, but life surely gave me the gift of you."

As Leehan brought Gage into her arms, she and Sgt. Newville joined Gage in tears too.

Told you, you would need a box of tissues.

Congratulations to the happy family! Here's to a lifetime of happiness.