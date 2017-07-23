Starbucks customer helps stop robber

- Fresno police are calling a Starbucks customer a "courageous hero" after he stepped in to stop a robbery.

A man walked into a Starbucks store last Thursday wearing a Transformers mask and carrying a replica handgun.

He then demanded the cashier to give him money.

When the cashier seemed hesitant, surveillance video shows the man pulling out a large knife.

That's when 58-year-old Cregg Jerri grabbed a chair and hit the robber from behind twice.

The suspect turned his knife on Jerri, but Jerri overpowered him and managed to stab him several times.

Another Starbucks customer didn't seem to notice all of the commotion and kept cleaning tables.

The robber ran away, but police caught him a short time later and took him to a hospital.

He faces armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon charges.

Jerri received minor injuries but is expected to completely recover.