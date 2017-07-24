Company offering employees microchip implants

- You’re probably going to be hungry at work if you forget your wallet, but one company is becoming first in the U.S. to implant microchips in workers -- so they can make purchases.

“Three Square Market” in Wisconsin says employees will be able to buy things in their break room market -- and also open doors, log in to computers and use the copy machine -- all, with the implanted scanning chip which won’t be required.

The chip -- no larger than a small grain of rice -- will be implanted between the thumb and forefinger under the skin.

The company is expecting more than 50 staff members to be voluntarily chipped with the technology.

Another big question: Will the chips also have a GPS tracking system?

The company says no.

CEO Todd Westby says he thinks employee microchips are the wave of the future

”Yes, basically what this is considered is a break room market in an office complex,” Westby explained. “You'll come up, scan the item, we'll hit 'Pay with credit card' and it's asking to swipe my proximity payment now. I'll hold my hand up, just like the cell phone and it will pay for my product.”

Three Square Market says the microchip data is both encrypted and secure, and there's no GPS tracking at all.