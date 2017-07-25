GCSO: Arizona woman was attacked in her home and left for dead

- Deputies are looking for suspects after an 83-year-old woman was attacked in her own home and left for dead.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office says the woman was doing dishes when someone tapped her on the shoulder, and when she turned around, she saw a man wearing a white ski mask. She pushed him, but was struck from behind by another person.

Authorities say the woman laid on the floor for four hours because she was scared she would be killed, according to the sheriff's office.

When the suspects left, she crawled to another room and called for help. Deputies say the woman was supposed to attend her husband's funeral the very next day, but because of her injuries, she didn't make it.

Deputies say the woman was hospitalized, but her condition is unknown.