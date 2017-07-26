Police warn parents of popular 'sweet tart' drug-laced candies

Officials are issuing a warning for parents to be on the lookout for what they’re calling “Xanny Tarts,” a drug-laced candy.

According to authorities, the drugs are sweet tarts with liquid Xanax dripped on top.

Officers say they look just like regular candy.

Police in Indiana recently arrested three people, along with a 17-year-old, for selling the Xanny Tarts.

Investigators say this is the second case involving teens selling the drugs since April.