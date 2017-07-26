Three King Cobras smuggled into U.S. in potato chip cannisters

Posted: Jul 26 2017 10:34AM EDT

Updated: Jul 26 2017 10:34AM EDT

A California man was arrested Tuesday morning when authorities searched potato chip cans and found three king cobras that were being illegally smuggled into the United States.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspected a package from Hong Kong that arrived in California this week. When they searched the package they found potato chip cannisters that held three king cobras. 

king cobras are a protected species and are highly venomous. 

WATCH: Officer hilariously confronts fear of snakes

That's not the only thing they found. There were also three albino Chinese soft-shelled turtles in the same package.

Rodrigo Franco, 34, was arrested by U.S. officials. They said he also tried to send six protected turtles to Hong Kong but that package was intercepted.

Federal agents removed the cobras but delivered the turtles to Franco's home in Monterey Park. During a search of Franco's home, authorities discovered more turtles and a baby crocodile, all of which are protected.

The three king cobra snakes - each about two feet - were found in March when Customs and Border Protection officers inspected a package that was mailed from Hong Kong, prosecutors said.

Woman picks up what she thinks is a dog toy, actually a rattlesnake

Franco admitted to an agent from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that he had previously received 20 king cobras in two other shipments, but he said they all died in transit, according to court documents.

 

Federal agents also searched Franco's phone and found that he exchanged messages with an individual in Asia about shipping turtles and snakes between Hong Kong and the U.S., prosecutors said. Franco said in those messages that he had previously received live cobras and planned to give five of the snakes to a relative of the contact in Virginia, court papers said.

Franco is charged with one count of illegally importing merchandise into the United States. He could get 20 years in prison if convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Three King Cobras smuggled into U.S. in potato chip cannisters
  • Man arrested for axing Keene police cars
  • Police photo of panhandler's sign, money sparks online controversy
  • Delaware dad arrested for 5th DUI after crash with toddler
  • Police warn parents of popular 'sweet tart' drug-laced candies
  • Trump: Transgender people will not be allowed to serve in U.S. Military
  • Shocking semi-truck crash
  • Cat who alerted homeowners to morning rowhome wall collapse rescued
  • Chandler man's bite at the center of a mystery
  • Video released of brazen OC inmates detailing daring escape before manhunt