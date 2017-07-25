Boy Scouts of America responds after President Trump's controversial speech at the National Jamboree

Officials with the Boy Scouts of America have issued a statement, following President Donald Trump's speech at the organization's National Jamboree.

The speech, which was delivered on Monday, caused some controversy. Some have criticized the speech as inappropriate for the occasion, and have voiced their discontent on the Boy Scouts of America's verified Facebook page.

(Can't see this Facebook comment? Click here)



(Can't see this Facebook comment? Click here)



(Can't see this Facebook comment? Click here)



(Can't see this Facebook comment? Click here)



(Can't see this Facebook comment? Click here)



According to a report filed by the Associated Press Tuesday morning, President Trump began the speech "with a bit of profanity Monday night, and then went on to rage for more than half an hour against the media and other perceived political enemies", and said while Trump was cheered by the crowd, his comments "put an organization that studiously avoids political conflict in an awkward position".

On Tuesday afternoon, Boy Scouts of America issued a statement on the controversial speech.

(Can't see this Facebook post? Click here)



According to the statement, the Boy Scouts of America is "wholly non-partisan", and does not promote any one political position, candidate, or philosophy. The statement went on to say that an inviting the sitting U.S. President to speak at the National Jamboree is a long-standing tradition, dating back to the Presidency of Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1937.

The statement ends with officials saying they will "continue to be respectful of the wide variety of viewpoints in this country".

Video of the entire address on the FOX 10 Phoenix YouTube page

(Can't see the video? Click here)



The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.