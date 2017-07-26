Delaware dad arrested for 5th DUI after crash with toddler

Posted: Jul 26 2017 12:34PM EDT

Updated: Jul 26 2017 05:32PM EDT

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (WTXF) - A man who crashed his moped while his young son was sitting on his lap is now charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol – for the fifth time.

Delaware State Police arrested Anthony F. Taglienti, 48 of Rehoboth Beach, Tuesday evening.

They say they responded to a report of a crash at about 6:30 p.m. in the Sea Air Mobile Home Park.

According to police, “The investigation revealed Taglienti was operating a 2012 Puma moped with his 2-year-old son on his lap in the park when he lost control, causing both of them to fall to the ground.”

The 2-year-old suffered several abrasions and was treated.

So was his dad, who was then charged with his 5th DUI offense, along with endangering the welfare of a child, vehicular assault, and driving while suspended or revoked.

Taglienti is being held in lieu of $17,200 cash bond.

